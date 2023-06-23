LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board issued a Public Health and Safety Bulletin on Friday advising marijuana consumers to avoid or take caution when consuming a product that tested positive for a fungus.

The following cannabis package tested positive for Aspergillus fumigatus and was sold between May 9 and May 21, 2023.

Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board issues Public Health and Safety Bulletin on June 23, 2023. (CCB)

The packaging initially passed testing however, after approving the lot and allowing the transfer of the product into the consumer market, the testing facility learned that its testing reagents may have caused a false test result, the CCB said.

After retesting the lot, it was determined to be positive for Aspergillus fumigatus.

The CCB said there is no reason to believe the laboratory was aware the cannabis was positive at the time they reported the negative results. There is also no reason to believe the cannabis sales facility had any knowledge of the presence of Aspergillus fumigatus.

There are no know reports of illness at this time.

Aspergillus fumigatus may cause health issues including Aspergillosis, an infection that can be caused by certain Aspergillus species including Aspergillus fumigatus. For more information, click here.