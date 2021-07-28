Nevada, California governors tour site of massive wildfire

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The governors of Nevada and California plan to tour an area blackened by one of two massive wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes in the U.S. West.

Wednesday’s tour of the Tamarack fire along the state line comes as nearly 80 wildfires continue to destroy land and homes in a dozen states. The Tamarack fire, south of Lake Tahoe, has burned more than 68,000 acres in California and Nevada. It’s now 59% contained.

Cooler weather and even some rain has helped in the fight against some of the largest, including the Bootleg Fire in Oregon that has burned more than 160 homes. But fire officials say hotter, drier weather will return later in the week and could pose a threat of renewed fire ferocity.