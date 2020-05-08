Nevada businesses, residents file lawsuit against Gov. Sisolak, other state officials, and departments over stay-at-home directive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lawsuit was filed Thursday against Governor Steve Sisolak, D-NV, Attorney General Aaron Ford, Clark County Commissioner Maryland Kirkpatrick, and other state officials. Two companies, along with three other people, filed the civil rights class action complaint with the District Court over the governor’s stay-at-home-directive issued in March.

The lawsuit was filed by Capelli Milano, LLC, Orion Star Events, Inc., Darreleen Goodman, Keith Matthews, and Bruce Fong D.O., HMD.

According to the documents, Capelli Milano, LLC, and Orion Star Events, Inc. filed the lawsuit on behalf of its business and employees who were laid off because of the stay home directive. Capelli Milano, LLC, of Clark County, is a hair salon. The lawsuit says the salon employs Nevada residents, all of whom have all been laid off since Governor Sisolak’s instituted the “shut-down” orders, despite the fact that it could have safely operated their business within the CDC’s recommended social distancing guidelines.

Orion Star Events, a photography company in Las Vegas, says it also could have followed the CDC guidelines to operate its business safely. The business says its employees have also been laid off.

Keith Matthews of Reno, Nevada because he said one of his loved ones, Crystal Matthews, is a patient who tested positive for COVID-19, but was prevented from receiving approved treatment since Governor Sisolak approved the March 23 emergency regulation prohibiting the prescription, issuance, filling, and dispensing of chloroquine and/or hydroxychloroquine to outpatients testing positive for COVID-19.

Chloroquine and/or Hydroxychloroquine is used to prevent or treat malaria caused by mosquito bites. The drug has been highly touted as a possible cure/treatment for new coronavirus by President Donald Trump during many of his coronavirus task force briefings to the media.

However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned doctors against prescribing the drug. According to medical experts, the decades-old drugs, which are also prescribed for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, can cause a number of side effects, including heart rhythm problems, severely low blood pressure, and muscle or nerve damage.

According to the Associated Press, doctors at a New York hospital published a report that heart rhythm abnormalities developed in most of 84 coronavirus patients treated with hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin, a combo promoted by Trump.

Bruce Fong D.O., HMD of also of Washoe County, filed because he said he is an osteopathic medical physician who prevented from providing approved treatment to his patients since Sisolak’s directive.

While Darreleen Goodman of Reno said, she was a barber that was continuously working until the directive. She says she has since been laid off. The lawsuit says she could have safely operated and worked within the CDC’s recommended social distancing guidelines.

Several state boards, such as the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy, and the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR), were also named in the lawsuit.

The documents of the lawsuit states the plaintiffs are seeking damages and injunctive relief against the defendants for committing acts, under color of law, with the intent and for the purpose of depriving the plaintiffs of rights secured under the Constitution and laws of the United States; retaliating against Plaintiffs; and for refusing or neglecting to prevent such deprivations and denials to Plaintiffs.

Look below to read all of the details of the full 51-page lawsuit.