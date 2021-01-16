Nevada Business Advisors offer help with next round of stimulus funding

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Help is coming for local business owners who need help navigating the necessary paperwork when it comes to request stimulus package funding.

The Nevada Business Advisors are expanding its lender network by partnering with First Bank of the Lake — a community base lender in Missouri.

Nevada Business Advisors are now able to offer businesses in Nevada and throughout the U.S. an opportunity in applying for the second draw of the program before SBA portal opens to all banks and lenders.

Last time, businesses were not able to secure funding for a variety of reasons.

“Last year, what we found is a lot of the banks and lenders stopped staking applications because they were just overflooded and then you had some businesses that didn’t have a banking relationship that were just not able to apply or were given wrong information,” said Monica Coburn — founder and CEO of Nevada Business Advisors.

Coburn says this time around SBA has made an effort to concentrate on minority and women-owned businesses first because they found a number of them did not get the funding last year.

For more information, CLICK HERE.