Nevada brothels remain open, outline steps taken to tackle coronavirus concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the coronavirus spreads, businesses across Nevada and the U.S. are either temporarily closing or choosing to remain open. Nevada brothels have chosen the latter, but say they are taking extra precautions to tackle coronavirus concerns.

Chuck Muth, a government affairs counsel to the Nevada Brothel Association, published a blog post on Tuesday outlining the steps brothels in the Silver State are taking to maintain a healthy and safe work environment.

He included this following list in his post:

Regular staff memos and management reminders on good hygiene practices to all brothel workers, employees and patrons

Adding hand sanitizers to all entrances, exits and public areas

Enhanced deep-cleaning and sanitizing of high-contact surface areas – including restrooms, ATM machines, bar tops and door handles – every two hours

Suspension of all group staff meetings until further notice

Suspension of all group events, parties, social gatherings and celebrations until further notice

Reducing by half the number of bar stools to increase the space between customers

Implementing additional “social distancing” recommendations by the state’s Medical Advisory Team

Invoking an indoor smoking and vaping ban in all public areas, including the parlors and bars

Prohibiting clients and workers who have been overseas in the previous 14 days

Courteously and professionally asking patrons exhibiting signs of illness (coughing, fever or breathing difficulties) to come back at another time

Requiring independent contractors who are ill to return home or check into a hotel and self-quarantine until well

Sending employees home if sick and requiring a doctor’s note before being allowed to return to work

Encouraging “virtual happy hours” with clients and friends to maintain human connections and social interactions during this stressful period of time

In addition, Muth quoted Suzette Cole, the president of the Nevada Brothel Association PAC, saying that the women working in the brothels receive health tests every week. Cole went on to say that their workers are trained to screen clients for potential health risks.