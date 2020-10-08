Nevada brothels argue for right to open during COVID-19 Task Force meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A public meeting of the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force briefly became a platform for brothels to seek clearance from the state to reopen.

Brothel representatives took advantage of a public comment period during the meeting to argue their case to reopen.

Find the feed for the meeting here on YouTube.

Representatives of the Mustang Ranch in Storey County and the Chicken Ranch in Nye County spoke at the start of the meeting.

Brothels said that massage parlors and other businesses have been allowed to reopen, leaving brothels with no explanation from the state why they have been excluded.

“It is not a business that encourages congregations or large crowds,” said Mustang Ranch owner Lance Gilman.

Public comment has now ended.