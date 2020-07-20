Nevada Broadcasters Association raising money for student scholarships amid cancellation of biggest fundraiser

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced a number of special events to either be rescheduled or canceled.

The latest event that has fallen victim to the pandemic is the Nevada Broadcasters Association‘s Hall of Fame gala.

This annual event is the organization’s largest fundraiser for their foundation, which awards students, interested in pursuing careers in the broadcasting industry, full tuition scholarships.

The foundation relies heavily on donations to keep operating, but is having a tougher time coming up with the funds for this year’s scholarship recipients.

In place of the gala, they are holding an education fund drive to raise money for the 17 full tuition scholarships they hope to award this year.

Nevada Broadcasters Association’s Executive Director Eric Bonnici says the scholarships amount to about $120,000.

“Unfortunately our event was canceled… so, we’re hoping to raise money through our education fund drive because we’re still awarding scholarships this year,” Bonnici said.

When you give funds to help provide a scholarship to a Nevada broadcasting student, you not only give them a voice. You give them their choice of incredible broadcast careers. Donate today: https://t.co/91LOKPFa2e pic.twitter.com/bpAt18T88H — NVScholarship (@NVScholarship) July 13, 2020

Since launching the Tony and Linda Bonnici Scholarship Fund nine years ago, 184 scholarships have been awarded to students attending Nevada’s Colleges and Universities.

Click HERE to donate to the Nevada Broadcasters Foundation.