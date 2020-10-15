Nevada breaks record for mail-in votes just days after ballots sent

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With more than 90,000 votes returned, Nevada has already broken its record for mail/absentee ballots.

Data released Thursday by the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office shows that 90,023 votes have been returned for the general election.

In 2018, 87,658 people voted by mail or absentee ballots, according to the Secretary of State.

Clark County alone accounts for just over half the total, at 47,026 votes. Washoe County voters have mailed in 30,300 ballots. The next highest total is from Douglas County, with 4,940 votes.