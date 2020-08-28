Nevada braces as pandemic-prompted eviction moratorium ends

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) – Nevada’s last moratorium on residential evictions is set to end on Sept. 1. States throughout the country enacted eviction moratoriums around the time coronavirus cases started to spike in an effort to keep people housed at a time when maintaining health depends largely on staying home.

They’ve gradually been phased out over the summer. Ending the moratorium has struck fear into tenants and their advocates in Las Vegas, where the tourism-driven economy has been disproportionately hit by the pandemic and subsequent economic downturn.

Studies suggest that in September, anywhere from 118,000 to 142,000 Nevada households could struggle to pay rent.