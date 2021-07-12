Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame postpones 2020/21 induction weekend

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 09: Luther Mack (L) poses with Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Founder and President Rich Marotta as Mack is inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame during the second annual induction gala at the New Tropicana Las Vegas on August 9, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame (NBHOF) has postponed its 2020/21 induction weekend due to the “severity of the Coronavirus Pandemic” and the uncertainty it has caused. The event is now slated for sometime in the summer or fall of 2022.

“We waited as long as possible before making this difficult final decision. Our induction weekend features numerous events that require close proximity of our devoted boxing fans with honorees. Hundreds of fans mix with our inductees, champions, and celebrities where hand-shaking, hugging, picture-taking, autograph-signing, and close-in dining are all part of the experience,” said Michelle Corrales-Lewis, CEO and president of the nonprofit, in a news release. “We do not want to reduce the quality and emotion of the weekend for our Inductees, and certainly do not want to put anyone’s health in jeopardy because of the nature of our event.”

She attributes the postponement to the shortage of lead time they had to bring adequate sponsors on board. They were also unable to host smaller fundraising events to help with the event’s costs.

The 2020 and 2021 classes will be celebrated next year. The following are the 2020 inductees:

Andre Ward

James Toney

Miguel Cotto

Fernando Vargas

Clarence “Bones” Adams

Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson

Azumah Nelson

Julian Jackson

Jose Luis Castillo

Danny “Little Red” Lopez

Carlos Padilla

Jose Sulaiman

Lorenzo Fertitta

Sammy Macias

The 2021 class will be announced at a later date.

The nonprofit says it will monitor guidelines on various levels over the next months and announce details then.

“All decisions will be guided by our top priority being the health and safety of those who attend our events,” the news release reads.

For more information on supporting the NBHOF, click here.