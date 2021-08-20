Nevada Board of Health approves COVID-19 vaccine mandate for NSHE college students

FILE – In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All the major colleges and universities in Nevada will require students to show proof of being vaccinated by Nov. 1, 2021 in order to enroll for the following semester.

The State Board of Health unanimously approved the measure Friday following a nearly four-hour meeting which including a public hearing. The COVID-19 vaccine mandate applies to all colleges and universities in the Nevada System of Higher Education which includes UNLV, UNR, the College of Southern Nevada, Nevada State College, Great Basin College, Desert Research Institute, Western Nevada College and Truckee Meadows Community College.

The mandate requires proof of vaccination for students to enroll for the Spring 2022 semester. There will be some exemptions allowed.