Nevada Board of Cosmetology issues guidelines for reopening, awaits state approval

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Nevada moves into Phase 1, many industries are creating requirements to protect the public. The Nevada’s Board of Cosmetology unveiled its guidelines Thursday in hopes that salons will be able to reopen sooner rather than later.

There were as many as 500 people on the conference call. Many hair stylists and nail technicians had a lot to share regarding the enhanced guidelines.

The guidelines include proper and strategic scheduling, proper PPE such as masks, contactless pay when possible, regular routine cleaning and service modifications.

The guideline that sparked many comments was service modifications which include skipping the washing and blow drying when possible.

“The board’s guidelines have been viewed more than 80,000 times. This an unprecedented amount of public participation,” said Gary K. Landry, executive director of Nevada Board of Cosmetology. “It has enabled us to quickly provide this information to the beauty service industry and consumers of beauty services essential participation into Phase 1. We had 238 responses on the comment form, 68% wanted to accept the guidelines without any changes, that is two-thirds.

Some of those comments were reviewed and the guidelines reflect that feedback. The board voted to encourage the governor to include the cosmetology industry in part of Phase 1, given the new safety requirements.

Many had questions that were not answered during the call and they are being asked to email info@NVcosmo.com.