LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kicking off the fall festival season, the first Annual Nevada Blues Festival will take place at the end of September of 2023.

Created in conjunction with the Las Vegas Blues Society, the Nevada Blues Festival is the first and only multi-day celebration of blues music in southern Nevada, featuring an array of artists that encompass various sub-genres of blues.

Credit: The Sand Dollar Downtown

Credit: The Sand Dollar Downtown

Credit: Pioneer Saloon

Credit: Soulbelly BBQ

Nevada’s oldest saloon, Pioneer Saloon, will be hosting afternoon performances Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1.

“We wanted to create an event that celebrates this rich musical genre and gives fans the chance to experience some off-the-beaten path hidden gems like Pioneer Saloon,” said Stephen Staats, owner of Pioneer Saloon.

The Friday night jam sessions will move to The Sand Dollar Downtown at The Plaza Hotel and Casino.

“Las Vegas has a deep history of supporting blues artists,” said Nathan Grates, Managing Partner of The Sand Dollar Downtown. “The Sand Dollar has long been a part of the blues scene and we hope this event will continue to showcase the vibrant blues culture in Nevada.”

The weekend will close out at Soulbelly BBQ in Las Vegas’ Arts District on Sunday night with a celebration of music and barbecue.

“By hosting the festival across multiple venues, we are offering blues fans access to as many artists as possible throughout the weekend,” said Bruce Kalman, Chef, Founder and Smoker of Soulbelly BBQ. “Soulbelly BBQ invites everyone to join us for music and food to feed the soul.”

The lineup and schedule will be announced in the coming weeks on the Nevada Blues Festival website.