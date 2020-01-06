Nevada BLM sends support to help fight Australia fires

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The wildfires in Australia continue to rage, and local crews are heading to the country to do what they can to help. Nevada’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is traveling to Australia on Monday to help battle the blazes that have killed at least 25 people, millions of animals and destroyed about 2,000 homes.
BLM Nevada tells 8 News Now that a total of 6 of their employees are supporting the firefighting efforts in Australia. Two employees are currently in the country and are due to return the week of Jan. 13. Another four left for Victoria, Australia on Monday.
These employees are coming from four districts in the state, including two from Battle Mountain, two from Carson City, one from Elko and one from Southern Nevada.
The BLM Nevada employee from Southern Nevada is an engine captain for the Southern Nevada District, and is serving as a task force leader and crew member.
The other 5 BLM employees are assisting with air tactical supervision, aviation assistance and other leading roles such as a plans chief.