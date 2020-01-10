Nevada ‘Black Widow’ Margaret Rudin released from prison

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Margaret Rudin, the woman convicted of killing her millionaire husband in Las Vegas in 1994, was released from prison Friday morning after serving 20 years.

Rudin, who was dubbed the “Black Widow” after the crime, appeared before the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners in September seeking parole. She is 76 years old and in poor health. Commissions said Rudin was a low risk to re-offend.

The remains of her husband, real estate magnet Ronald Rudin, were found in the desert near Lake Mojave. He had been shot in the head. He was Margaret Rudin’s fifth spouse.

Her trial was the shown on Court TV and her story was the subject of a book.

Margaret Rudin was sentence from 20 years to life in prison for the murder. Rudin said she plans to stay in Las Vegas with family.