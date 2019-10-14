Nevada ‘Black Widow’ Margaret Rudin expected to be paroled on Dec. 15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Margaret Rudin, the woman convicted of killing her millionaire husband in Las Vegas in 1994, will likely be released from prison in December. The parole board actions say she was granted parole, and it will be effective on Dec. 15, 2019.

Last month Rudin appeared before the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners to discuss the her parole options. Rudin, now 76-years-old, was accused of shooting 64-year-old Ron Rudin in the head while he slept. She was extradited to Nevada in 1999 to face the charges. Rudin was found guilty of murder with a deadly weapon during a 10-week trial in 2001, making it the longest criminal trial in the history of Las Vegas.

The parole board said she is at low risk to re-offend after reviewing several factors that played out during her time in prison. She’s been in prison for 20 years.

Rudin said she would be willing to be paroled in Nevada, stating that she has support in the state. She added that she would live on her social security and has plans to get a part-time job and attend UNLV to continue her education.