LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The newest name in Nevada’s “Black Book” could signal a new direction for law enforcement — taking a hard line against sex trafficking and other criminal activity that is attracted to casinos.

Kendrick Laronte Weatherspoon was added to the Black Book — officially, Nevada’s List of Excluded Persons — at Thursday’s Nevada Gaming Commission meeting.

In discussion before the 5-0 vote, gaming officials questioned whether it would set a precedent and set up a situation where hundreds of criminals might be added in the future.

James Taylor, chief of enforcement for the Gaming Control Board, said the Black Book has traditionally included “the worst of the worst.” He said a total of 71 people have ever been listed, and those were typically involved in cheating casinos or connected to organized crime. It has been several years since officials have put a new name in the Black Book.

Commission Chair Jennifer Togliatti, a former judge, asked for clarity on why Weatherspoon — and not someone else with a similar background — was proposed for the Black Book.

There have been about 400 sex trafficking cases over the past three years, and Togliatti expressed concern over where to draw the line.

Weatherspoon is certainly a “bad actor,” the board agreed.

“Nevada is no place for violence against women,” said Commissioner Ogonna Brown. “I think this is a prime candidate for exclusion.” She said the action would send a message.

His record includes incidents of sex trafficking, grand larceny and more.

Metro police had suggested listing Weatherspoon in the Black Book, and representatives from Wynn Resorts and Metro were on hand to offer testimony.

