Nevada becomes nation’s 16th clean cars state

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Nevada became the 16th state in the nation to adopt clean cars Friday.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced that the State Legislative Commission’s passed the Clean Cars Nevada regulation. This regulation will strengthen vehicle emissions standards and help curb transportation pollution. Nevadans will have more choices for electric and plug-in hybrid passenger cars and trucks starting in 2024.

“Clean Cars Nevada is a huge victory for the Silver State. Transportation is the number one source of greenhouse gas emissions in Nevada and drives disproportionate pollution burdens for historically underserved communities,” said Governor Sisolak.

In addition to increasing consumer options, Clean Cars Nevada will help advance the State’s climate action and sustainability goals, reduce harmful air pollution from cars and trucks on Nevada roads, and contribute to a stronger economy.

Clean Cars Nevada will enhance the availability of low- and zero-emission cars and trucks at auto dealerships across the state, while advancing a healthy, sustainable, climate-resilient Nevada.

The new regulation will not require anyone to give up their current vehicle or choose one that does not work for their lifestyle or business needs.

“Clean Cars Nevada is a huge victory for the Silver State. Transportation is the number one source of greenhouse gas emissions in Nevada and drives disproportionate pollution burdens for historically underserved communities,” said Governor Sisolak.

Clean car standards have provided significant cost savings for drivers over the years.

To learn more, you can visit ndep.nv.gov/air/clean-cars-nevada.