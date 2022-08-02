Hard Mtn Dew, with an ABV of 5%, is expected to hit shelves in early 2022. (Photo courtesy: Boston Beer Company)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Nevada, where excess is the norm, is now one of only eight states to carry Hard Mtn Dew, the boozy new addition to the popular beverage’s lineup.

As of Aug 1, Nevada is now the eighth state in the US to carry Hard Mtn Dew. It joins Tennessee, Iowa, Florida, Arkansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Missouri.

Available flavors include the popular ‘Baja Blast,’ black cherry, watermelon, and original, and will be available at major retailers such as Target and Walmart.

For a full list of where to find this beverage visit this link, if you are 21 or older.

This is Pepsico’s first alcoholic beverage in its stable. This comes just over a year after Coca Cola released Topo Chico Hard Selter in March of 2021.