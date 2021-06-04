Nevada bans racially offensive mascots and ‘sundown sirens’

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2012, file photo, UNLV’s mascot “Hey Reb!” attends an NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State in Las Vegas. Nevada lawmakers are considering legislation that would require schools to get rid of racially discriminatory logos and mascots and require officials to push for the renaming of mountains, trails or any other geographic points with racially offensive names. The bill, which is scheduled to have its first hearing Tuesday, March 9, 2021, comes in the wake of a national reckoning over race that’s led to school and professional sports teams dropping their mascots. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A new Nevada law bans schools from using “racially discriminatory mascots” and prohibits towns from blaring sirens that were historically used to warn Native Americans to leave town.

Related Content Nevada bill would bar offensive school mascots, place names

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a bill on Friday to directs local school boards to adopt policies banning racist mascots, logos and names.

The bill also will require northern Nevada towns like Minden no longer blare sirens before sundown. The town sirens are rooted in historic “sundown ordinances” that required non-white people leave by 6:30 p.m.

State lawmakers passed the bill last month amid a national push to replace mascots and offensive logos and names.