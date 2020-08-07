Nevada Ballet Theatre COVID-19 relief fund organized on GoFundMe

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fundraiser has been organized by the dancers of the Nevada Ballet Theatre and others to help its artist stay ready to return to the stage when entertainment venues are allowed to safely reopen. The Nevada Ballet Dancer Relief fund posted on the GoFundMe website will directly support the dancers, who are resident artists of the Smith Center Las Vegas.

The entertainment capital of the world is now home to thousands of unemployed artists who can no longer share their art with Las Vegas audiences due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the upcoming season remaining unclear, the dancers of the Nevada Ballet Theatre remain hopeful. They are asking the public for any support they can give to help them maneuver this period of uncertainty.

These dancers have dedicated their lives to bringing the magic of ballet to Las Vegas and are grateful to be able to do what they love.

As many Las Vegas residents eagerly await the return of Nevada Ballet Theatre to the stage, the dancers hope that belief in the arts and Nevada Ballet Theatre will bring the community together again soon.