Nevada awarded grant to accelerate COVID-19 workforce recovery efforts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was announced today that Nevada was selected as part of the inaugural cohort of states in the Workforce Innovation Network, the National Governors Association (NGA) and Cognizant U.S. Foundation and awarded a grant to help with workforce recovery efforts.

The state will receive a grant to improve employment outcomes in response to the economic impacts of COVID-19, connecting job seekers to training, education, job opportunities and essential support services.

Nevada is one of nine states selected for the inaugural cohort that is designed to help states build capacity for near-term innovation and longer-term strategies to prepare their workforces for a post-COVID-19 economy.

“This is great news for the state of Nevada as we continue our recovery efforts,” said Governor Steve Sisolak.

The network serves as a nonpartisan learning and action collaborative for state leaders who have shown commitment to building a resilient workforce.

In the first round of grants from the Workforce Innovation Fund, states will receive:

Support developing a state action plan and policy recommendations to develop or scale innovations that increase employment and deliver stronger workforce outcomes

Up to $100,000 in grant funding to support personnel and project coordination to carry out state innovations

Virtual or in-person site visits and regular coaching calls from NGA Center staff, as well as national experts and consultants to meet individual state needs and priorities.

Nevada’s application included a focus on launching Job Force, a new initiative to coordinate state, local, nonprofit and private job training and placement assets for improved service delivery to job seekers.

“I am grateful to the National Governors Association and the Cognizant U.S. Foundation for selecting Nevada as one of nine states for this grant and allowing us to be part of the Inaugural Workforce Innovation Network Cohort. This grant will help further reinforce our state’s commitment to developing our workforce, providing essential training services, and further expanding employment opportunities for the residents of our great state,” added Governor Steve Sisolak.

To receive the grants and qualify as a member of the network, states submitted proposals focused on the creation of new, unified virtual service delivery platforms, digital inclusion and skill development strategies, and equitable access to high-quality work opportunities via the adoption of new state job quality and self-sufficiency standards.

“Even as Governors work to defeat COVID-19 in their states and territories by making vaccines available to millions, they recognize that the effects of the pandemic on their workforces are far-reaching and, in some cases, may be permanent,” said Timothy Blute, director of the NGA Center.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, January job gains in professional and business services and in both public and private education were offset by losses in leisure and hospitality, in retail trade, in health care, and in transportation and warehousing.

The agency states these latest trends underscore the importance of breaking down traditional silos in training and service delivery and working collaboratively to advance an equitable and inclusive recovery, particularly for workers in sectors most negatively affected by COVID-19.

“These Workforce Innovation Fund grants will help the states in this inaugural cohort build on early innovations and expand capacity to coordinate cross-agency economic recovery efforts—we look forward to seeing Nevada’s accomplishments,” said Kristen Titus, executive director of Cognizant U.S. Foundation.

In the coming months, the network will gather Governors, states and external partners to learn more about how states are aligning their re-skilling, re-employment and recovery strategies with longer-term trends and the future of work.