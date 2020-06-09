Nevada awarded grant for COVID-19 crisis counseling

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) released the following statement announcing Nevada has been awarded a grant totaling $654,640 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the Crisis Counseling Immediate Services Program.

This funding will be used to place 35 crisis counselors in community programs statewide to support Nevadans coping with the effects of COVID-19. 

“The coronavirus pandemic is causing a historic rise in mental health challenges and pushing our nation toward a mental health crisis,” said Senator Rosen.

“I’m pleased to see this FEMA grant awarded to Nevada to bring much-needed crisis counselors to help those struggling by the effects brought on by COVID-19. I will continue working to ensure that Nevada’s hardworking families have the mental health resources they need to overcome this difficult time,” added Rosen.

