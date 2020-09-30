Nevada August gaming win down 22%, Las Vegas Strip down 39%

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada gaming properties are seeing a decrease in losses since most have reopened following the COVID-19 closures that started mid-March. August was the second full month of operation for gaming establishments.

According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Nevada’s gaming win for August was down 22% compared to August 2019. It was slightly bigger in Clark County with a 25% decrease. However the Las Vegas Strip took the biggest monthly hit with a 39% decrease in gaming wins when compared to August 2019.

Downtown Las Vegas gaming properties experienced a 22% decrease in gaming wins. North Las Vegas was up nearly 2% and the Boulder Strip had a nearly 30% increase.

Gaming establishments reported a gaming win of $743 million in August 2020 compared to $954 million one year earlier.

STATE GAMING WINS: Comparing 2020 to 2019

March 2020 – gaming win down 39.6% (Gaming properties closed on March 17)

– gaming win down 39.6% (Gaming properties closed on March 17) April 2020 – gaming win down 99.6% (First full month of closures)

– gaming win down 99.6% (First full month of closures) May 2020 – gaming win down 99.4% (Second full month of closures)

– gaming win down 99.4% (Second full month of closures) June 2020 – gaming win down 45.5% (Gaming properties were allowed to reopen on June 4)

– gaming win down 45.5% (Gaming properties were allowed to reopen on June 4) July 2020 – gaming win down 26.1% (July was the first full month of operation)

– gaming win down 26.1% (July was the first full month of operation) August 2020 – gaming win down 22% (August was second full month of operation)

In addition, the August gaming tax collected for the state was $78 million for the new fiscal year, up 56% from the previous year.