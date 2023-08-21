LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Monday a series of listening sessions for public comment and consumer opinion on the pending merger between Albertsons and Kroger.

The two grocery store giants announced a $24.6 billion merger agreement in October 2022. The proposed merger is expected to be finalized in early 2024 if it is approved by state and federal regulators.

In Nevada, Kroger is the parent company of Smith’s grocery stores, and Albertsons is the parent company of Albertsons, Safeway, and Vons grocery stores. The merger may have potential impacts on grocery stores, consumers, and employees in the state of Nevada.

Under Nevada Law, the Attorney General’s Office has the authority to review the proposed merger to determine its impact on Nevada grocery stores and to “ensure it is proper, does not unfairly disrupt competition, and is fair to local grocery stores, consumers, employees, and others,” a release from the Attorney General’s Office said.

As part of that review, Attorney General Ford wants to hear from the public.

“It is incumbent upon my office to review a corporate merger of this scale under the unfair

trade practices act to determine its impact on trade and Nevada consumers,” Attorney General

Ford said. “Considering the potential implications, it is important for me to hear directly from

Nevada consumers to fully understand their concerns about the grocery store merger.”

The listening sessions will allow Attorney General Ford to hear from the public and consumers their opinions on the merger. The general public is invited to attend and give comments at any of the following sessions:

Aug. 22, 2023 – Las Vegas City Hall at 795 S. Main Street, Las Vegas at 1 p.m.

– Las Vegas City Hall at 795 S. Main Street, Las Vegas at 1 p.m. Aug. 29, 2023 – Boulder City Council Chamber at 401 California Avenue, Boulder City at 11 a.m.

– Boulder City Council Chamber at 401 California Avenue, Boulder City at 11 a.m. Aug. 31, 2023 – Pahrump and Tonopah Board of County Commission Chambers at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, Pahrump at 11 a.m. This meeting will also be conferenced to the Tonopah Justice Court at 101 Radar Road, Tonopah.

– Pahrump and Tonopah Board of County Commission Chambers at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, Pahrump at 11 a.m. Sept. 13, 2023 – Henderson City Council Chambers at 240 S. Water Street, Henderson at 10 a.m.

– Henderson City Council Chambers at 240 S. Water Street, Henderson at 10 a.m. Sept. 13, 2023 – North Las Vegas City Hall at 2250 Las Vegas Boulevard N Suite 112 at 1 p.m.

Additional Las Vegas listening sessions as well as an Elko listening session will be announced at later dates.

The Nevada Attorney General’s Office has also developed a brief survey to help evaluate the potential impacts of the merger. The survey is being provided to the public as an opportunity to tell the Attorney General’s Office their thoughts on the merger.

The survey can be found here.