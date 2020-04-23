Nevada attorney general joins call for more protections if mortgage payments missed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford and a coalition of 34 other state attorneys general are pressing for more help for homeowners who are struggling to pay mortgages during the COVID-19 crisis.

In letters to the Federal Housing Finance Administration (FHFA) and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), officials are pressing for protection that extends steps already made on March 27. Those protections — signed by President Donald Trump as pare of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — put a stop to evictions and foreclosures. But they did not clearly spell out how people would be expected to make up missed payments.

State officials want financial institutions to work with people and allow missed payments to be paide at the end of the loan rather than expecting payment at some point when the crisis ends.

According to a Thursday news release, the specific requests to FHFA and HUD are:

The FHFA and HUD should place missed payments at the end of the loan’s term

The FHFA and HUD should expand eligibility for disaster relief loss mitigation programs

The FHFA and HUD should clarify that the moratorium on foreclosures and evictions applies to all aspects of the foreclosure or eviction process. This includes issuing pre-foreclosure and acceleration notices, posting or publishing any notices, filing or proceeding with motions beyond continuances, or taking any other foreclosure or eviction action during the moratorium,

See the letters here:

“COVID-19 will present unprecedented challenges to homeowners and the mortgage servicing industry, and protecting NeAvadans’ most import asset—their homes—is of critical importance,” Ford said.

“These recommendations will help millions of American homeowners avoid delinquency and limit the potentially disastrous strain on the mortgage servicing industry, especially here in Nevada,” he said. “We’re asking all financial institutions and servicers to work with borrowers who cannot meet their obligations because of the pandemic.”

In addition to Nevada, other states that participated in this letter include: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.