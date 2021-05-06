Nevada Attorney General Ford shows support for ‘Momnibus Act’ for Black mothers’ health

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Black mothers have more health complications during pregnancy, and legislation dubbed the “Momnibus Act” is taking aim at equality in health care.

The Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act of 2021 — a name that plays on “omnibus” because it contains a wide range of initiatives — has the support of Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford. He has signed on with a group of 22 attorneys general to urge Congress to pass the legislation.

“Receiving adequate healthcare treatment for African-American mothers is an issue that has been discussed for years with little action,” Ford said. “Just like receiving the COVID-19 vaccines, there is a lack of equity, fairness, and equality in the medical world and it is still very prevalent today.”

Ford said, “For generations, black women, were at one point used as subjects in medical experiments, tests, even case students for today’s leading perinatal care. Yet, U.S. black mothers are more likely to suffer life-threatening complications during pregnancy, give birth prematurely, die in childbirth and lose their babies more than any other race. They need our support and protection.”

Ford said the Momnibus Act will finally bring some awareness and solutions.

The legislation aims to improve access to housing, transportation, and nutrition services.

Black mothers die at a rate three to four times higher than white mothers.

Native American, Asian-American and Pacific Islander, and Hispanic women are more likely to face maternal mortality than white women and non-Hispanic women.

If passed, the policy changes would benefit individual state programs by increasing funding, furthering access to community supports and enhancing education services for mothers. The legislation would assist state attorneys general in working to protect residents against race-based discrimination within the health care system.