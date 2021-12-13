Nevada Athletic Commission approves emergency regulation following boxing-related death of UNLV student

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Athletic Commission has unanimously passed an emergency regulation that was prompted after the death of 20-year-old UNLV student Nathan Valencia.

The regulation would give the commission oversight for events such as the fraternity charity boxing match that Valencia took part in before he died. The regulation would add certain requirements to amateur contests or unarmed combat. Since 1985, the commission has not had oversights over those events.

Valencia took part in the Nov. 19 boxing event which was held by the Kappa Sigma Fraternity to raise money for charity. He collapsed after his fight and died four days later.

The I-Team first broke this story and learned there was no medical help at the boxing match and there was no professional referee. A video showed the referee appeared to be drinking alcohol at the event. Others at the event old the I-Team, it was chaotic.

Even though commissioners have referred to the regulation as “Nathan’s Law” it is only an emergency regulation and must be signed by Governor Steve Sisolak. lf he does sign it, it will be in effect for 120 days.

The athletic commission is investigating the boxing event.