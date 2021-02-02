Nevada Assembly’s Sergeant at Arms dies from COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Assembly’s Sergeant at Arms, Robin Bates, died Monday night from COVID-19. He was surrounded by his wife and two sons.

Bates joined the Sergeant at Arms office in 2001 and according to Speaker Jason Frierson Bates “proudly upheld the traditions of the Assembly and represented this House with distinction and honor, both here and nationally.”

Frierson said Bates loved to play pranks on staff and lawmakers.

“We all shared in our love for Robin. He was our friend, our trusted confidant, and our biggest cheerleader.”

Governor Steve Sisolak also acknowledged Bates’ death calling it “devastating news.”