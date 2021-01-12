Nevada Assemblyman Assefa resigns, successor to be appointed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Assemblyman Alexander Assefa has resigned his position on the Nevada Legislature.

According to a news release from Governor Steve Sisolak’s office, the office received a resignation from Assefa who is a Democrat.

The release doesn’t say why Assefa resigned. He was first elected to the Assembly in Nov. 2018 and served in two regular sessions and two special sessions.

“The Governor’s Office will process and submit a declaration of vacancy to the Clark County Commission which will appoint a successor to Assembly District 42, per statute,” the news release stated.