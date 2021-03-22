Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson hopes to spread prostate cancer awareness following diagnosis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson says he wants to spread awareness about prostate cancer after his diagnosis. Frierson returned to the Nevada State Legislature Monday, following the surgery he had last week to treat the disease.

He says that fortunately, it was caught early, and he is recovering. Frierson introduced a bill Monday that would make September Ovarian and Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

“For something as simple as having a prostate checked, it’s just a no-brainer, and it’s such a non-aggressive, typically non-aggressive form of cancer that is so treatable if you’re willing to talk about it,” Frierson said. “These are not the kinds of things that people are willing to talk about, so let’s normalize it.”

Frierson had to go to California for his treatment, which is a newer technique. The doctors used cryotherapy treatment to freeze the tumor before removing it.