CARSON CITY, Nev (KLAS) — The Nevada Assembly passed AB 3 — the police reform bill — Saturday afternoon. The bill now goes to the Senate.

The bill bans officers from using choke holds, requires officers to intervene if another officer is using unjust physical force and requires reporting of use of force incidents.

The bill passed 38-4.