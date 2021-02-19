Nevada asks judge to reject lawsuit that claims tainted voter rolls

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, people wait in line to vote at a polling place on Election Day in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS — Nevada is asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit filed more than a month after the November election that claims voter rolls are rife with ineligible names and that noncitizens cast ballots.

The state attorney general said in in a motion filed Thursday that the Legislature, not the courts, should decide if Nevada should allow voter registration based on Department of Motor Vehicle records.

The lawsuit, filed in December, came after state and federal courts in Nevada and other states rejected election challenges by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, including its claims of widespread voter fraud.

The lawsuit doesn’t seek to undo results of the election.