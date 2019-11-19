Nevada Art Museum looks to expand to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Seven Magic Mountains art installation in Jean, Nevada draws nearly 1,000 visitors every day. That’s just one of the reasons the Nevada Museum of Art wants to expand to Las Vegas.

The museum is 1.2 acres of land in Symphony Park but it’s not large enough and they are seeking a larger piece of property. The museum staff will present a proposal Tuesday to the Clark County Commission to build on another site, near the Clark County Government Center.

The new art museum would be 145,000 square feet and cost $200 million. The goal is to open the new facility by 2025.

Staff says there’s been a great response from leaders and the community about the first stand alone accredited fine art museum in Las Vegas.

“As our city grows and as our city matures into this city it’s going to become, the museum is really the missing piece of the puzzle in creating a really well-rounded city,” said Heather Harmon, Nevada Museum of Art.

After land is chosen, they will move forward to find architecture and select a builder. They plan to open a visitor’s center so people can see what will be included in the art museum.