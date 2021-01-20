Nevada Army Guard Soldier rescues woman from crash near Washington D.C.

TYSONS, Va. (KLAS) — One woman is expected to be okay after she was saved from a crash Monday by a Nevada Army Guard Soldier.

Captain Tana Gurule, along with several other officers, were stopped at an intersection in Fairfax County, Virginia when they witnessed a car driving at a high rate of speed crash into a cement wall.

Capt. Gurule — a Las Vegas Metro police officer with emergency medical technician training — then sprang into action. She pulled the windshield out of the vehicle, found the victim’s pulse and opened the woman’s airway.

(From Left to Right) Pfc. Christian Briggs, Capt. Tana Gurule, Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Munoz and 1st Lt. Jeremy Johnson

“She looked deceased but gulped a huge gasp of air when her airway was opened,” said Capt. Gurule. “She was alive, thank God.”

Once on the scene, emergency responders used the “Jaws of Life” to free the victim from the vehicle.

Capt. Gurule said she was told by hospital officials the victim is no longer in critical condition, although she did have two broken ankles and a broken femur.

Capt. Gurule is one of about 250 Nevada National Guard Soldiers and Airmen supporting the Presidential Inauguration Wednesday.