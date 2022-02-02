Nevada among 9 states across U.S. with current mask mandate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID cases in Southern Nevada are dropping but we continue to be one of a handful of states with a mask mandate, that’s according to a new report by AARP.

Nine states — California, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Washington — require most people to wear masks in indoor public places, whether or not they have been vaccinated for the virus. Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico have similar orders in place.

Local health officials say everyone should continue to follow the health protocols, wearing masks, washing hands, getting tested, and vaccinated.

On Friday, Jan. 28 the Southern Nevada Health District reported the first case of BA.2, a new subvariant of Omicron.

8 News Now spoke with Doctor Cassius Locket the director of disease surveillance and control at the health district regarding testing across the valley.

“COVID testing remains essential to our strategy. Operations are our surge site like Texas Station has been extended until February 20. The last day for Fiesta Henderson is today,” said Dr. Lockett.

Health officials are also waiting on deliveries on the N-95 masks which will be available around the Las Vegas Valley free of charge.

Nearly 200,000 COVID tests are also expected to arrive in Nevada soon.