Nevada among 14 states pushing for ban to be lifted on using fetal tissue for research during COVID-19 outbreak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is among 14 states that have sent a letter to President Trump and the Department of Health and Human Services urging a research ban on using fetal tissue be lifted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, “As our state and country faces an unprecedented crisis, now is not the time for politics,” said AG Ford. “If we’re going to overcome this pandemic as a nation, then we need to utilize all the tools in our toolbox, including allowing our scientists develop a vaccine and treatment for COVID-19.”

The attorneys point out that lifting the ban could help scientists develop vaccines and therapies. Research using fetal tissue led to the development of vaccines for polio, rubella and measles.

According to the American Medical Association, “fetal tissue has also been used to study the mechanism of viral infections and to diagnose viral infections and inherited diseases, as well as to develop transplant therapies.”

In addition to Nevada, other states that participated in this letter include: California, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.