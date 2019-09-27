Alienstock organizer sues Storm Area 51 event creator

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada business owner Connie West has sued the creator of the Storm Area 51 craze and others for more than $50,000 over actions revolving around the Alienstock event and its origins.

Little A’Le’Inn owner and event organizer Connie West filed a lawsuit against Matthew Roberts, Hidden Sound LLC , Frank DiMaggio, John Greco, Brock Daily and several others.

The lawsuit names the defendants and says they breached an agreement to help organize and finance the Sept. 19-22 Alienstock event, wrongfully used the Alienstock name to promote a competing event and intentionally published false statements about West and the event.

West says the group agreed to secure sponsorships and use that money to finance the event materializing from Roberts’ Storm Area 51 viral Facebook joke.

The group’s attorney said they will dispute almost everything alleged in the lawsuit.