Nevada AG warns Nevadans of buying fake vaccination cards

Blank COVID-19 vaccine cards are seen in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department on June 8, 2021.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford is warning Nevadans of the danger of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards as online sales of them increase.

The buying, making and selling of fake vaccination cards is against the law and is a danger to public health, according to AG Ford.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the most important thing you can do individually to help stop the pandemic,” said AG Ford. “When you make or use an illegal vaccine card, you are not only endangering yourself, but the lives of every Nevadan you encounter.”

The warning comes as many businesses and organizations make the move to require proof of vaccination for people to attend events, and governments are mandating the same in many instances, including in Nevada.

Those who are vaccinated are given legitimate vaccination cards which provide recipients with information about the type of vaccine they received, as well as the dates of the first and second dose.

“When you use a fake vaccination card to circumvent these requirements, you are putting yourself, your family, your friends, your coworkers and others at risk of contracting COVID-19,” a news release from AG Ford’s office stated.

The unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal, such as the Department of Health and Human Services or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, might be a crime punishable by a fine or up to five years in prison, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Nevadans are still encouraged to follow the state mask mandate and take social distancing measures.

To report suspicious activity involving fake vaccination record cards, please contact the Office of the Nevada Attorney General, HHS-OIG (1-800-HHS-TIPS or www.oig.hhs.gov); or the Internet Crime Complaint Center.