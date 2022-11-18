LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s Attorney General’s Office said it’s investigating problems surrounding the bungled sale of tickets Tuesday for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. There were excessive wait times and problems during the fan pre-sale and then Ticketmaster canceled the public ticket sale on Friday leaving hopeful concert-goers confused and frustrated.

Ticketmaster will be investigated for alleged deceptive or unfair trade practices, following complaints to the state office, according to a statement posted to a Twitter account identified as belonging to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

Swift weighed in on the issue Friday. In a statement on her Instagram account, she said she is very protective of her fans.

“It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse,” she said.

Ticketmaster said the “staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have invite codes drove unprecedented traffic on our site, resulting in 3.5 billion total system requests” which overloaded the system.

“And to those who didn’t get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs,” she said.

The singer said 2.4 million fans did get tickets.