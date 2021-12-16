Nevada AG Ford warns consumers about deceptive ticket resellers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A warning from Nevada’s Attorney General Ford when purchasing tickets from a reseller or for events advertised online.

AG Ford encourages consumers to pay careful attention to signs of deception when purchasing tickets online.

“While there are legitimate ticket resale companies and other sources for buying resold tickets to Nevada’s many entertainment options, consumers should be on alert for scams and sellers who do not follow important consumer protection laws when reselling tickets,” said AG Ford.

The Office of the Nevada Attorney General suggests the following additional tips to avoid being scammed:

If possible, purchase tickets only from an authroized company or directly from a box office.

Verify that the seller’s address and phone numbers are real.

Do your reasearch and look into whether a seller or company don’t hvae any issues reported about them.

Do not provide any personal or financial information to purchase tickets online.

Use a credit card as opposed to a debit card whenever possible. Your credit card offers more protections in case you need to dispute a charge.

Consumers who believe they have been a victim of a fake event or counterfeit ticket scam may file a complaint with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General.