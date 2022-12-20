LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Nevada unemployment rate increased to 4.9% in November, an increase of 0.3% from the previous month.

According to data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), the state gained a total of 5,300 jobs over the month of November.

Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) employment statistics are as follows:

Las Vegas employment increased by 2,300 jobs (0.2%) since October, an increase of 50,000 jobs (4.9%) since November 2021.

Reno employment decreased by 300 jobs (-0.1%) since October, an increase of 8,500 jobs (3.4%) since November 2021.

Carson City employment decreased by 100 jobs (-0.3%) since October, an increase of 600 jobs (1.9%) since November 2021.

“This month’s report shows ongoing growth in Nevada’s labor market. Our gain of 5,300 jobs over the month is close to the average of 4,800 we have seen so far in 2022. Our unemployment rate increased to 4.9% from 4.6% and is up half a percent in the last two months,” Chief Economist David Schmidt said. “While this is a significant increase, it has been caused by people entering the labor force – more people who were previously not actively looking for work began looking for work in November. The number of unemployed individuals rose and the share of the population either working or looking for work passed 61% for the first time this year.”