NEVADA: 1 in 8 go hungry, how you can help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One in eight people struggle with hunger in Southern Nevada and the Three Square Food Bank is looking to help fill their plates and stomachs.

September kicks off its Hunger Action month which is a nationwide observation bringing attention to the issue of hunger in America. In the Las Vegas valley, more than 100,000 children go without getting enough food.

The community-wide food drive “Fill the Plate” is now in its fourth year and collects food and funds to combat hunger in Southern Nevada. Throughout the campaign, individuals and local businesses are encouraged to help fill the plate with non-perishable food items, said Maurice Johnson, Three Square Food Bank.

There is a large graphic of a plate on the floor of their warehouse and they are hoping to fill it with donations. You can also take part by going to their website.

Three Square distributes millions of meals every year.