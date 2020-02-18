Nev. State Democrats: More than 36,000 Democrats turn out during first 3 days of early voting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 36,000 Democrats turned out during the first three days of early voting, according to a tweet sent out by the Nevada State Democratic Party.

On day three of early voting, 10,027 Nevada Democrats participated across 19 sites! — NV Dems (@nvdems) February 18, 2020

The group said on day three of early voting, 10,027 people participated across 19 sites. Tuesday, Feb. 18, is the last day of early voting in the state.

The Nevada Caucus will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22. 8 News NOW will have live team coverage of the Nevada Caucus on air and online at 8NewsNOW.com

