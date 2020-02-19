DNC: Nevada’s early voting turnout expected to reach 70,000

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to Tom Perez, the Chair of the Democratic National Committee, early voting numbers could reach 70,000. Nevada Dems reports that Tuesday’s early voting numbers was more than 33,000 bringing the estimation of all four days to about 70,000.

As of this morning, @nvdems can report more than 33,000 Nevada Democrats early voted on Tuesday, bringing the total to more than 70,000 participants in our historic early voting period.



Stay tuned for final numbers this afternoon! #NVDemsCaucus — Molly Forgey (@MBForgey) February 19, 2020

The numbers so far for early voting in the 2020 Nevada caucus are as followed:

More than 36,000 Democrats turned out during the first three days of early voting. On Monday, day three of early voting, there were 10,027 people who participated across 19 sites.

In voting in 2016, the Democrat caucus netted 84,000 total voters. So the Nevada caucus could be on-trend to pass its numbers last year.

On Tuesday, the last day of voting, there were still long lines reported in several sites.

