Nev. Dept. of Corrections makes hand sanitizer for law enforcement officers, medical personnel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Silver State Industries, which is part of the Nevada Department of Corrections has launched a program that will make hand sanitizer to boost the supply for medical personnel and law enforcement officers throughout the state.

The NDOC says it saw the need to help those serving on the frontlines and are now producing thousands of bottles a day.

“NDOC saw a need for additional protective measures for their staff, and for others in Nevada who are serving on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19,” said Charles Daniels, Director of NDOC. “Offenders at Northern Nevada Correctional Center (NNCC) are now producing thousands of bottles a day to meet this urgent demand for personal protective equipment.”

“We have a hand sanitizer production going on here; we accepted this about three weeks ago, and the reason for us to develop this program is so we can provide hand sanitizer to our department and other government entities, and public safety and all that who we’re working with,” said Deputy Director William Quenga, Northern Nevada Correctional Center.