(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The Netflix series “Space Force” starring Steve Carell is a comedic spin on the Armed Services branch established by President Trump.

The show apparently beat the U.S. Military to the punch in securing trademark rights for the name “Space Force.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the show has trademark rights in several nations.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Air Force has a pending application for registration in the United States.

“Space Force” premiered on Netflix on May 29.