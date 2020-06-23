Nestlé to change ‘out of step’ Red Skins and Chicos brands

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Nestlé is re-branding two types of candy because the names feature offensive racial overtones.

The products, Red Skins and Chicos, are produced by the Nestlé brand “Allen’s” and sold in Australia.

Redskin is a slur used to describe native peoples. Chico can be a stereotypical term for Latinos.

Picture of Allen’s “Chicos” candy. Courtesy: Amazon

Picture of Allen’s “Red Skins” candy. Courtesy: Amazon

Critics have complained about the branding for years. Nestlé says the controversial names are “out of step” with the company’s values.

Allen’s wrote in a Facebook statement that the decision was made in order to avoid marginalizing its friends, neighbors and colleagues. Allen’s says new product names have not been finalized.

It comes amid an international reckoning on race following the police killing of George Floyd.

Other product names including Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s are also being changed.