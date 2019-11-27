Neon Museum welcomes its one millionth visitor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Neon Museum welcomed its 1 millionth visitor! For the special honor, Nazarey David was gifted with a custom neon sign, free night at the Wynn and a gift box. The Vegas local is a member of the outdoor museum for retired neon signs.

Today, @NeonMuseum will welcome their 1 millionth visitor with a “Neon Museum 1,000,000” neon sign, custom-created by @hartlauersigns. The lucky winner will also receive one night at @WynnLasVegas dinner for two at @wazuzu & a commemorative gift box. #NeonMuseum #Vegas pic.twitter.com/JbyYvv8eFi — The Vox Agency (@TheVoxAgency) November 26, 2019

David’s sign was custom-created by Hartlauer Signs for the occasion.

“It’s definitely cool to see the signs,” she said. “It definitely gives you an appreciation for how much this city has grown, and I really like feeling that. When I come here, I definitely remember about where I come from, where I was born.”

The museum has seen tremendous growth over the past few years.

“We’ve had double-digit visitor growth for the last four to five years,” revealed museum CEO Rob McCoy. “We see that trajectory continuing, especially now with Tim Burton.”

McCoy estimates the museum will see its two millionth visitor in three to four years.