LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Neon Museum made the top spot on USA TODAY’s list of best pop culture museums. It was also the only museum in the entire state that was nominated.

“We are very honored to have been selected by USA Today and 10best.com’s travel experts for inclusion in this list of venerable pop culture museums, and we are humbled to have been voted number one by the public,” said Aaron Berger, executive director of The Neon Museum. “As a museum, we are grateful to be seen as a reflection of pop culture. The recognition speaks volumes about how museums can preserve and present historical artifacts that resonate with today’s visitors.”

According to USA TODAY, 20 pop culture museums were chosen as nominees for the contest by a panel of experts including some editors from the newspaper. Then the public was able to vote over the span of four weeks.

